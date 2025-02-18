India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul shared glimpses of his practice session ahead of his side's first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20. KL Rahul was seen doing wicketkeeping drills and batted at the nets. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeping options for Team India in the upcoming eight-nation tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led India will play their opening fixture against the Bangladesh national cricket team. India are slotted in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. KL Rahul Focuses on Big-Hitting at Nets Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

KL Rahul Trains Hard Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Chapter Ct25 pic.twitter.com/yV6htmookI — K L Rahul (@klrahul) February 18, 2025

