Ahead of the India vs England five-match Test series, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has said that KL Rahul will not play as a wicketkeeper in Test Matches against England due to the conditions and the long duration of the series. Team India has other options such as KS Bharat and also Dhruv Jurel who can take charge as a wicketkeeper. India will be playing their first Test match of the series on Thursday, January 25. BCCI Awards 2024 Free Live Streaming: Here’s How to Watch Live Telecast of Indian Cricket’s Annual Award Event on TV and Online.

KL Rahul Will Not Play As a Wicketkeeper

Kl Rahul will not play as wicketkeeper in Test series against England considering the conditions and duration of the series: Rahul Dravid. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Hf8XT6QcJN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

