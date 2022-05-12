The Knight Riders group on Thursday acquired the ownership of Abu Dhabi's franchise in the UAE T20 League. The new franchise would thus be named Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The announcement was made on KKR's social media.

Get set for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders! 🤩 🚨 The Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up ADKR as an integral part of the @EmiratesCricket’s flagship UAE T20 league. More Details: https://t.co/Th3Vlsf1lv pic.twitter.com/qGuRs7DiWX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 12, 2022

