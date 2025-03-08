Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025. The role of KKR's assistant coach was left vacant after Abhishek Nayar departed to join Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff in the India national cricket team. Ottis Gibson joins the support staff led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Dwayne Bravo and bowling coach Bharat Arun. The former West Indies cricketer has had coaching stints with several teams in the past. The defending champions had earlier appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain. Why Does KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Have Golden Indian Premier League Badge? Know Reason.

Ottis Gibson Appointed as KKR Assistant Coach Ahead of IPL 2025

Welcoming our Assistant Coach, Ottis Gibson 🫡 💜 Ottis joins our strong support staff unit, comprising mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bowling coach Bharat Arun, spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe and others. pic.twitter.com/7ZGp9okiWT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 8, 2025

