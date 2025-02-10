Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed a multi-year partnership agreement with RR Kabel as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RR Kabel is the leading wires and cables & consumer electricals company in India and has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with KKR. The three-time champions Kolkata and RR Kabel first collaborated in 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders and RR Kabel Collaborates for Second Time

Kolkata Knight Riders have got RR Kabel as one of their new sponsors. pic.twitter.com/qIBAQy3oaQ — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) February 10, 2025

