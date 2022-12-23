Kolkata Knight Riders have made their first signing of the IPL 2023 auction in the form of Narayan Jagadeesan. The Indian wicketkeeper had played for Chennai Super Kings last season. The Tamil Nadu player has had a great domestic season.

N Jagadeesan Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders:

Narayan Jagadeesan is a KNIGHT 💜— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)