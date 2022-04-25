Mumbai Indians were handed yet another defeat in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants. Towards the end of the game, MI had their hopes pinned on Kieron Pollard but he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. After dismissing Pollard, Pandya went ahead and kissed Pollard- his former teammate. The video is now going viral.

