Krunal Pandya Smashes Fastest Fifty by Debutant in ODI History, Achieves Feat Against England!!

Fifty by Krunal Pandya in just 26 balls on debut. It's the fastest fifty ever on ODI debut. What an innings this has been when India were struggling with the Run Rate. One of the top class performance by Krunal. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)