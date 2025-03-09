India national cricket team star spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy delivered sensational performances with the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against the New Zealand national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets apiece in their 10-over spell. Kuldeep Yadav removed opener Rachin Ravindra (37) and veteran Kane Williamson (11). Varun bagged wickets of opener Will Young (15) and hard-hitter Glenn Phillips (34). Their spells helped Team India to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs. After Varun and Kuldeep's superb performances with the ball, fans lauded 'KulCha 2.0.' Below are some of the reactions. Ravindra Jadeja Retiring? Fans Speculate After Indian Spinner Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli After Completing His Spell in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

'KulCha 2.0 Is Here!'

KulCha 2.0 is here! 🔥 Spicy turn and crispy wickets! 😎🎯 — Gulanthaivel Kasi (@gh25071999) March 9, 2025

Can India do a KulCha 2.0 with Chakravarthy?

Can India do a KulCha 2.0 with Chakravarthy? Kuldeep and Chakravarthy in one team. I don't know but it depends on team balance. https://t.co/BMZghTpU7t — Hriday (@Hriday1812) March 9, 2025

New KulCha on Fire

game changing moment new kul-cha is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZwnIY5KASs — Rutvik Makwana (@rutvikwrites) March 9, 2025

'KULdeep-CHAkravarti'

The New KulCha of Indian Cricket

Will New KulCha stay for all future ICC Events?

After the Old Good Kulcha Combination ( Kuldeep and Chahal ), now we got over very own new Kulcha Combination ( Kuldeep and Chakravarthy ). Kulcha Combination has troubled everyone for many years. Will this combination be fixed for all future ICC events?#STARAIKELUNGAL — CrickTech  (@CrickTech17) March 9, 2025

