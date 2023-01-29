India have registered a six-wicket victory against New Zealand in a low-scoring encounter at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Indian bowlers did a tremendous job to restrict New Zealand at 99-8. During the match, Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav delivered a stunning delivery to bamboozle Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell, who recently scored a half century in the 1st T20I, was New Zealand's biggest hope in the middle order after the early wickets. However, Kuldeep's shortish length delivery spun sharply to outfox the inform Mitchell. Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh Star As India Edge Past New Zealand in Low-Scoring IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023, Level Series 1–1.

Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Daryl Mitchell

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)