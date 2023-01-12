Kuldeep Yadav made an impact on his return to the team and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik starred once again as India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 215 runs in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12. The pace bowling duo of Siraj and Umran took three and two wickets, respectively, while Kuldeep broke the back of Sri Lanka's middle order with figures of 3/51. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's ploy to bat first did not work as any of his batters could continue and go on to score big, barring debutant Nuwanidu Fernando, who top-scored with 50 while opening the innings. Kumar Sangakkara Rings Bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata At the Start of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Innings Update:

For his bowling figures of 3/30 in 5.4 overs, @mdsirajofficial is our Top Performer from the first innings. A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇#INDvSL #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yLa0zEGwL6 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)