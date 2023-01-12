Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara was given the honour of ringing the traditional bell at Eden Gardens at the start of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI. The ringing of the bell ceremony at Eden Gardens is a very known tradition. Over the years many big personalities has become a part of this tradition. Sangakkara has now joined that list. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have won the toss in the 2nd ODI and decided to bat first. The Sri Lankan team have got a decent start. At the time of filing this report, they were 51-1 after the end of 10 overs. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Kumar Sangakkara Rings Bell at Eden Gardens

Kumar Sangakkara ringing the bell in Eden Gardens. pic.twitter.com/9NGLirk6UP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2023

