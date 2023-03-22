Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) and Hardik Pandya (3/44) were on song as they took three wickets apiece as India restricted Australia to 269 in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, March 22. Australia had a great start after opting to bat first, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head continuing from where they left off in Vizag, as the duo put together 68 runs for the first wicket. But Hardik Pandya struck and removed both and captain Steve Smith, reducing Australia to 85/3 in no time. Marnus Labuschagne (28), David Warner (23), Alex Carey (38) and Marcus Stoinis (26) all got starts but could not convert them into big scores. In the end, some crucial runs from Sean Abbott (26), Ashton Agar (17), Adam Zampa (10) and Mitchell Starc (10) saw Australia get to 269 in 49 overs. 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' Netizens Nostalgic As CSK Share Photo of MS Dhoni in Team India Dugout Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Chennai.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Innings Update

