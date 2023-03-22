'Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon' is a song that will always be special and memorable for Indian cricket fans, as it was the one used by MS Dhoni when he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. And fans were made nostalgic after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of captain Dhoni sitting in the Indian team dugout at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI. The picture soon went viral and fans shared their reactions to the post, with many stating that they miss Dhoni in the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer to Miss IPL 2023, WTC Final; Cricketer Likely to Undergo Back Surgery: Report.

MS Dhoni Sitting in Team India Dugout

Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon... 🥺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fjL69MaBkE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2023

'Miss You Mahi'

Miss You MAHI 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Kz9V4un6a6 — Jitender Kakroda (@Jitu_kakroda) March 21, 2023

'Miss You in Blue'

Miss you in blue Thala 😭💛✨ pic.twitter.com/9hsANOuejB — 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 🇮🇳 (@_danielpaul__) March 21, 2023

'Happiness'

'Not Crying'

Bro I'm not crying 😭😩pic.twitter.com/c2F1fjiqve — Stan for kalyan (@krish_na_here) March 21, 2023

'Eyes Wet'

Watching this photo memories of last fifteen years passed in front of eyes like recap of a film. and the moment I came out of nostalgia I felt my eyes wet.🥺 pic.twitter.com/LbhgSxnSlo — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) March 21, 2023

