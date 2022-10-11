Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets (4/18) and other bowlers played their parts brilliantly as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99 in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday, October 11. South Africa were put to bat in this series-deciding fixture and India regularly kept chipping away at the wickets, not allowing the Proteas batters to settle down and build partnerships. Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar also took two wickets apiece. For South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 34.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 first innings Scorecard:

.@imkuldeep18 put on a superb show with the ball & was #TeamIndia's top performer from the first innings of the third #INDvSA ODI. 👌 👌 A summary of his bowling performance 🔽 pic.twitter.com/ONa6JYzEUi — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022

