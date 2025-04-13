Delhi Capitals (DC) ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the eighth over. Kuldeep bowled a superb googly on a good length. Rickelton didn't pick it at all. The ball snaked in and took out the middle stump. The Mumbai opener departed after scoring 41 off 25 balls with the help of seven boundaries. IPL’s Latest Introduction ‘Robot Dog’ Brings Coin for Toss During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Stuns Ryan Rickelton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)