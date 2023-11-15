Hardik Pandya got ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after injuring his ankle. A significant blow for the Indian cricket team, but the replacements made sure they didn't feel his absence much. During the IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Hardik was spotted dressed up in an unique avatar, having coconut water and with a hat on his head. Fans loved his look and took to social media to react. Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest Bowler, First Indian to Take 50 Wickets in Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Kung Fu Pandya

In the world of kholi ,gill and Rohit be like my boi from the west coast kung fu Pandya https://t.co/cbb7n9KMhs — Noyal Meena (@hinderlad) November 15, 2023

Goa Vacation

Another Fan Thinks the Same

Looks like he has come to visit Goa.....😂🤪 https://t.co/4Mx1sX7YzF — Kavi_56 💛💛 (@kavi_56) November 15, 2023

My Man

Man Thinks He is In Carribean

BKL soch raha hai Caribbean main hai https://t.co/92pqIt7dtE — Hass Razz🇵🇸 (@hassrazz) November 15, 2023

My Man Knows

My man knows we heading to the Finals. https://t.co/ksw2vS4GKC — Siddharth (@DmitriAngevil) November 15, 2023

