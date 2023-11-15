Mohammed Shami has been in terrific form since his inclusion in the Indian side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has won matches for his team taking crucial wickets and even this time, he stepped up when it mattered taking all four wickets of the Kiwi top order during the IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. With it, he became the fastest bowler and the first bowler to scalp fifty wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cups. Superman! KL Rahul Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Devon Conway During IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest Bowler, First Indian to Take 50 Wickets in Cricket World Cup

Fewest balls taken to 50 World Cup wickets 795 - Mohammed Shami 941 - Mitchell Starc 1187 - Lasith Malinga 1540 - Glenn McGrath 1543 - Trent Boult#CWC23 #INDvsNZ #Semifinals #Shami pic.twitter.com/240bqdlXeI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 15, 2023

