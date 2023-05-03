MS Dhoni was felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla with a special award at the start of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. Before the match, the Chennai Super Kings captain was presented with a couple of souvenirs by Shukla and the other dignitaries. Dhoni, at the toss, dropped another massive hint on his IPL future when Danny Morrison said that this was his last season in the tournament. MS Dhoni Retirement: 'You Have Decided It's My Last Season' CSK Captain Drops Another Hint on IPL Future While Responding to Danny Morrison at Toss (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Felicitated, Watch Here

ICYMI! Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI felicitates @msdhoni with a special award at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/ddYZ1P65Ef — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

