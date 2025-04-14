Lahore Qalandars registered their first win of PSL 2025, beating Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in Rawalpindi on April 13. Batting first, Fakhar Zaman blazed his way to 67 runs off just 39 deliveries, hitting seven fours and three sixes while Sam Billings chipped with a 19-ball 50* as Lahore Qalandars posted a massive 219/6 in 20 overs. Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell struck 37 runs each. With the ball, Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets each while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq had one each. In response, Quetta Gladiators lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked to be too threatening for the Lahore Qalandars. Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain, making his PSL debut, picked up three wickets (3/31) while Shaheen Afridi (2/6), Asif Afridi (2/20), Sikandar Raza (2/12) and Haris Rauf (1/30) were amongst the wickets as well. James Vince Receives Hair Dryer for His Match-Winning Century in Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video),

