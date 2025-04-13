Karachi Kings' James Vince was awarded a hair dryer in the dressing room after he struck a century against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 on April 12. The England cricketer struck 101 runs off just 43 deliveries, a knock that included 14 fours and four sixes to help Karachi Kings scale down a 235-run target set by Multan Sultans. As a reward for his game-changing effort with the bat in hand, James Vince was awarded with the hair dryer with the other players chanting his name. David Warner also had a wonderful start to his PSL career as captain with Karachi Kings securing a four-wicket win. Litton Das Ruled Out of PSL 2025 After Suffering Injury During Practice Session, Karachi Kings Name Ben McDermott as Replacement.

James Vince Receives Hair Dryer as Reward After His Century in PSL 2025

James Vince is the Dawlance Reliable Player of the Match for his game-changing performance against the Multan Sultans! 💙❤️#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/PH2U9FQl5a — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)