Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators in their recent match at the PSL 2023. Lahore registered a 17-run victory and strengthened their position at the top of the table. Then after the game, they won the hearts of millions with their great gesture. The Lahore squad was seen cleaning up the Gaddafi Stadium. Taking to Twitter, the franchise has now posted a video of this moment. Babar Azam, Andrew Tye and Others Clean up Litter Near Dugout After Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Lahore Qalandars Clean up Gaddafi Stadium After PSL 2023 Match

