Lahore Qalandars have finally registered their first win of PSL 2024, beating Islamabad United by 17 runs. The reigning champions suffered six losses on the trot before this game but produced a decent all-round show to outplay Shadab Khan and co. Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen starred with 64 runs off 44 balls to help Lahore Qalandars post 162/7. For Islamabad United, Runman Raaes was the best bowler with figures of 2/19. Islamabad United then got off to a horrible start to their run chase, being reduced to 36/5 at one stage. But Faheem Ashraf (41) and Naseem Shah (27) provided some sort of fightback before Lahore Qalandars bowled Islamabad United out for 145 runs. Zaman Khan starred with the ball for Lahore, taking four wickets. Hasan Ali Performs Unique Celebration After Dismissing Saud Shakeel During Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Result

Tough day out there but Faheem Ashraf's fighting innings gave us a glimmer till the end. Hats off to the Qalandars for their brilliant bowling that sealed the game. Onward and upward, #Sherus! Powered by @TimHortonsPK.#IUvLQ #HBLPSL9 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/HrEPHaCKzR — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)