Indian captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to move to fourth position in the latest update of the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen.

Check the full list here:

🔹 Gains for Quinton de Kock 👏 🔹 Mustafizur Rahman rises up 🙌 This week's @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings has some big movements 📈 Details 👉 https://t.co/rxcheDGCjMpic.twitter.com/83AUWRMqwf — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2021

