Indian legend Virender Sehwag and former West Indies star Chris Gayle are set to play together for Gujarat Giants in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022, according to reports. The t20 cricket league is set to kick off from September 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sehwag will lead the Gujarat team in which Gayle will play along side stars like Ajantha Mendis, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O'brien and many others.

Check the Tweet about Legends League Cricket:

Sehwag & Gayle will be playing for Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/8gTsLmFoUY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022

