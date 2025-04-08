A video has gone viral of the cricketer-turned commentator Virender Sehwag, where he hilariously commented "Jats" during commentary of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. In the viral video, the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag “Uttar Pradesh ke jat ki bhasha alag hain, Rajasthan ke jaat ki bhasha alag, Haryana ke jaat ki bhasha alag hain… lekin dimag se sare paidal hain.” The video has now gone viral on social media. KKR vs LSG Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Four Runs in IPL 2025.

Virender Sehwag’s Comment for Jats

On air Virendra Sehwag said, “Uttar Pradesh ke jat ki bhasha alag hain, Rajasthan ke jaat ki bhasha alag, Haryana ke jaat ki bhasha alag hain… lekin dimag se sare paidal hain.”🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4USVudfsVV — Nitish Bharadwaj (@HarUniversity) April 8, 2025

