Liam Livingstone scored 94 runs but it was not enough as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. With this result, Punjab Kings have suffered a massive blow to their playoff chances. Batting first, Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw scored half-centuries to take Delhi Capitals to 213/2. In response, Punjab Kings did not start well but gathered momentum in the middle overs, with Delhi Capitals' aiding them with dropped catches and missed run-out chances. Ishant Sharma bowled a nervy final over where he bowled a no ball with Livingstone in good striking form. However, the Englishman failed to score the required runs as Punjab Kings lost the game. 'Don't Want a Wicket?' Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Dropped Catches and Missed Run Outs During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)