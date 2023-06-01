BCCI's latest kit sponsor have made a grand revelation of the newly designed jerseys for team India. They have released separate jerseys for all three formats through a hologram representation at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Fans waited for the new jersey to be launched eagerly and now finally when it is done, they take to twitter to share their thoughts on it.

Newly launched Jersey Looks Like Real Madrid Jersey

India Test team jersey looks like Real Madrid jersey and the ODI, T20 looks like England’s team kit circa 2014-2016 😐 https://t.co/H6VpwktoP5 — Rohan Suresh (@itsrohansuresh) June 1, 2023

Team India New Jersey

Team India New Jersey For All Formats 💙 pic.twitter.com/hSjHZyNR4E — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) June 1, 2023

Team India Jersey Looks Like Real Madrid Jersey

India's new test jersey looks like Real Madrid jersey tbh. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Epcjnt1vE6 — Foko (@whyfokowhy) June 1, 2023

Test Cricket Kit Looks Like Real Madrid Jersey

The white one looks like Real Madrid jersey... But Team India Jersey looks amazing and great upgrade from MPL. — Pavan (@Pavanoble) June 1, 2023

Impressive

The test jersey is the most impressive. — Tushar Sharma (@ReticentReveler) June 1, 2023

Looks Really Good

Looks really good. Really liked the choice of keeping two different shades for T20I and ODI jersey. Test jersey looks the classiest of all three. Good job, Adidas. The fabric will be of great quality as well. — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) June 1, 2023

Real Madrid Vibes

Don't know how ppl are liking ODI jersey. Also, Test kit is giving me Real Madrid vibes https://t.co/iJtVSOncpk — Night Owl (@nightowly_) June 1, 2023

