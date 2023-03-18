Pat Cummins took to social media to share a heartfelt post for Maria Cummins after she died on March 18 in Sydney after prolonged illness. Cummins had stayed back with his family during this difficult time and hence, is not part of the Australian ODI squad that is currently facing India in a three-match series. Taking to Instagram, the Australian captain shared emotional throwback pictures which included his mother Maria as he wrote, "Love you Mum. Forever in our hearts." Australian cricketers who were then competing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, had worn black armbands as a show of respect. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja’s Important Partnership Helps India Register Five-Wicket Victory in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023.

Pat Cummins' Emotional Post for Mother Maria Cummins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30)

