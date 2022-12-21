Colombo Stars will play Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Wednesday, December 21. Both teams will aim to win the match in order to reach the second qualifier. Colombo Stars have lost in their last two matches against the Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. The Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators LPL T20 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports TEN 5. The live streaming of LPL T20 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2022 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details:

𝙒𝙀'𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 🏏 In action today ⤵️ 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝟭: Kandy Falcons 🆚 Jaffna Kings 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿: Colombo Stars 🆚 Galle Gladiators Stream #LPL2022 Playoffs, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#LPL #WinTogether pic.twitter.com/fUCk2jxZ8u — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 21, 2022

