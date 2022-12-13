Galle Gladiators will face Colombo Stars in an exciting Lanka Premier League 2022, today, December 13. The match will start at 7.30 IST ( Indian Standard Time) at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele. After starting with two back-to-back losses, Galle Gladiators have won their last two matches. they will be keen to continue their momentum and get their third consecutive victory. Meanwhile, their opponents Colombo have won only one match so far. Kusal Mendis led side will be looking to get back into the winning ways. the Lanka premier league 2022-23 match between Galle gladiators and Colombo Stars will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network in India. You can also watch the live streaming of this game on the website and app of Sony Liv. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars on Sony Liv

𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗔 🤩 In-form Kandy Falcons 🆚 Dambulla Aura in Match #️⃣1️⃣, while Galle Gladiators lock horns with Colombo Stars in the 2️⃣nd fixture 💥 Stream all the action from #LPL2022 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#LPL #WinTogether pic.twitter.com/tgA8a6BLL8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 13, 2022

