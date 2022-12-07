Last season's runners-up Galle Gladiotrs will face Kandy Falcons in the fourth match of Lanka Premier League 2022. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. Galle Gladiators started their tournament with a loss against defending champions Jaffna Kings. Meanwhile, Kandy Falcons registered a mammoth 109 runs victory against Colombo Stars on the opening day of the tournament. Sony Sports Ten 5 will telecast the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons in India. The live streaming of this important game will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons

Day ✌️of #LPL2022 is going be 🤯🤯 4️⃣🔝 teams in action to secure crucial points 💪 Stream 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 from the Emerald Isle, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/FMyNHj7vtH — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 7, 2022

