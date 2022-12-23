Jaffna Kings will take on Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 final on Friday, December 23. Jaffna Kings won the tournament's last edition and have six wins from eight matches while Colombo Stars have three wins from eight matches.The match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars LPL T20 final live telecast will be available on Sony Sports TEN 5. The live streaming of LPL T20 2022 final match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars LPL 2022 Final Live Streaming and Live Telecast in India Details:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 😤 Jaffna Kings 👑 or Colombo Stars 🌟 - who will be crowned #LPL2022 Champions? 🏆 Watch the #LPL Finale, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#WinTogether pic.twitter.com/t19EydoHuB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)