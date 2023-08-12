The 15th match of the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League will witness Jaffna Kings take on B-Love Kandy on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is slated to kick-start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). B-Love Kandy are playing an exciting brand of cricket in LPL 2023 so far and have stood victorious in their last three encounters. They would look to defeat the Jaffna side and extend their winning streak. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of LPL 2023 in India and so, the live telecast of this encounter will be available on Star Sports 3. Also, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of the upcoming match on the FanCode app and website. Fastest Fifty in LPL 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga Smashes 18-Ball Half-Century During B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League Match

Jaffna Kings vs B-Love Kandy Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)