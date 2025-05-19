Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a clinical win by six wickets over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. After suffering a defeat, the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow are eliminated from the ongoing tournament. Pat Cummins' Sunrisers, on the other hand, are already out of the IPL 2025 alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, LSG openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) played superb knocks as hosts posted 205-7 in 20 overs. With the ball, Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets for SRH. While chasing, Abhishek Sharma (59), Ishan Kishan (35), and Heinrich Klaasen (47) played crucial knocks as Hyderabad registered a dominating win. Digvesh Rathi Funny Memes Go Viral As Lucknow Super Giants Spinner Performs Notebook Celebration After Dismissing Abhishek Sharma During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

LSG out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race

