KL Rahul has won the toss and decided that Lucknow Super Giants will be blowing first in match 31 of IPL 2022. Both the teams have put forward an unchanged playing XI for the encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

