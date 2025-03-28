Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has joined the ongoing Ghibli trend. The billionaire businessman posted a picture today, on March 28, cherishing his side's last win in the IPL, where they beat the runners-up from last season Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Goenka posted a picture on his official "X" account, where a picture of LSG's win in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match was edited following the Ghibli trend. The picture was of Sanjiv Goenka hugging the team's captain Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants won. Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Rishabh Pant After Lucknow Super Giants Register Emphatic Five-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Sanjiv Goenka Following Ghibli Trend:

The #ghibli trend caught my eye – so after yesterday’s match, I thought, why not give it a try! #SRHvLSG #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/meoiL4uxwW — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) March 28, 2025

