In a recent video on the platform "X", Mumbai Indians legendary batsman and former captain Rohit Sharma has been spotted laughing, chatting, and sharing a light moment with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant after the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match. The moment was captured at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow, the venue of the match. Rohit Sharma missed the match owing to an injury. Hosts LSG won the match by 12 runs, after successfully defending a total of 203/8. Rohit Sharma Misses LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain Ruled Out After Sustaining Knee Injury in Net Session; Raj Angad Bawa Makes MI Debut.

Sanjiv Goenka Spotted Sharing Laugh With Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma:

Captain Rohit Sharma having fun chat with Rishabh pant and Sanjiv Goenka after the match at Ekana stadium.🥹💙🧿 pic.twitter.com/v1aVZHRljP — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 4, 2025

