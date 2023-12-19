M Siddharth was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for an amount of Rs 2.40 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. Siddharth is a left-arm spinner and had a memorable time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and has been acquired by LSG. He has previously been part of KKR as well as CSK. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

M Siddharth Goes to LSG

