The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 resumes on June 19 with Chambal Ghariyals taking on Bhopal Leopards. The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is set to host the Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards match that starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, fans can likely watch the Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards live telecast on its channels. There are fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards live streaming on the JioHotstar and FanCode apps and websites. To watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming online on FanCode, fans will need a match/tour pass and for doing the same on JioHotstar, a subscription will be required. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Bundelkhand Bulls Lay Strong Foundation in Debut Season.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

