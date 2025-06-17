Table-toppers Rewa Jaguars will lock horns against third-placed Bhopal Leopards in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 on Tuesday, June 17. The Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards T20 League 2025 match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Rewa vs Bhopal T20 League 2025 match can watch it on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the Bhopal T20 League 2025 match on FanCode and JioHotstar app, and website. On Which TV Channel Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch MPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)