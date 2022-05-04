Mahipal Lomror (42 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (24* off 17 balls) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 173/8 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on May 4, Wednesday. RCB got off to a great start with Faf du Plessis (38) and Virat Kohli (30) took the team to 62 in seven overs. Maheesh Theeksana was CSK's best bowler with figures of 3/27. Moeen Ali impressed on his return with two wickets.

