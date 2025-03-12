Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad has announced his retirement from international cricket. The veteran Bangladesh national cricket team all-rounder took to Facebook to announce the development and penned a note, a part of which read, "Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward." Mahmudullah Riyad made his international debut for Bangladesh in the year 2007 and has played 50 Tests, 239 ODIs and 141 T20Is, scoring 2914, 5689 and 2444 runs respectively. The all-rounder also took 43 wickets in Tests, 82 in ODIs and 41 in T20Is. His last assignment with the Bangladesh national cricket team was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where the team failed to make it past the group stage. Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From ODIs: Star Bangladesh Wicketkeeper-Batter Hangs Up Boots From 50-Over Format Following ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mahmudullah Riyad Announces Retirement

