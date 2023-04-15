Manish Pandey persists as a only shining light as he scores his first IPL 2023 half-century and 22nd overall. Manish had a poor stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad first and then after another bad stint with Lucknow Super Giants, got released this season. In a crisis moment at his home ground, he has fought hard and scored a 50 in just 38 deliveries.

Manish Pandey Hits His First Half-Century of IPL 2023

