India Women's U-19 Team are currently preparing for the Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup through a three match T20I series against South Africa Women's U-19 team under the leadership of Shafali Verma. As the U-19 India Women bagged a 54-run win in the first T20I, the match saw an incident where left arm spinner Mannat Kashyap ran out South African batter Jenna Evans at the non-strikers end for backing up too far. the incident was similar to what Deepti Sharma attempted for the senior team against England. Although this time Captain Shafali Verma withdrew the appeal and called the batter back. Women's T20I Player Rankings: Australia's Ashleigh Gardner Becomes No.1 Ranked All-Rounder.

Mannat Kashyap Attempted To Run Out Jenna Evans At Non-Strikers End

Mannat doing Mannat things. (Mannat Kashyap did it against Izzy Gaze in the match against NZ Development team as well.)#CricketTwitter#SAU19vINDU19 pic.twitter.com/047VsFkvvU — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 27, 2022

Mannat Kashyap Pulls Off A Deepti Sharma

Hi everyone, Mannat Kashyap 😛 pic.twitter.com/4L0yeDHYpI — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 27, 2022

Dani Wyatt Expresses Dissent Over Mannat Kashyap's Attempt

Oh no 🤦🏼‍♀️ I hope there’s none of this in the u19 WC! 🤢 https://t.co/s7SgkNto1v — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) December 27, 2022

