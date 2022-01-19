South African veteran umpire Marais Erasmus became the third from his country to officiate in 100 ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19.

See Tweet:

Marais Erasmus will become only the third South African to stand in 100 One-Day Internationals when he officiates the first Betway ODI between the 🇿🇦 #Proteas and India on Wednesday. Full article: https://t.co/nMu6PaDmOE#SAvIND #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/eFxp2B7lEZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 18, 2022

