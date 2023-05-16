Marcus Stoinis blasted his way to 87 runs and bowlers backed the effort up as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in a thrilling IPL 2023 contest on Tuesday, May 16. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 177/3, with Stoinis taking the Mumbai Indians attack to the cleaners. In response, Mumbai Indians started well in the run chase, but wickets continued to tumble, which sent panic through their batting order. In the end, Mohsin Khan bowled a special final over to defend 11 runs in the final over successfully. Suryakumar Yadav Dismissal Video: Watch Mumbai Indians' Batter Drag Ball Onto Stumps While Attempting Scoop Shot During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians

