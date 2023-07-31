The fifth and final Ashes test match between England and Australia saw England pacer Stuart Broad call time on his Test career as he announced retirement after the series. Following his announcement, the pacer received a well-deserved guard of honour. A video of the pacer receiving guard of honour went viral. Now, another video of the pacer went viral wherein he is congratulated by Australia batsman, Steve Smith. In the video, the right-handed batsman is seen patting the pacer’s back on having an illustrious career after he announced his retirement.

Steve Smith Congratulates Stuart Broad

Steve Smith gives Broady some massive respect 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sn9VchiSWf — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 30, 2023

