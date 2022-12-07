Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored his maiden ODI hundred as he and Mahmudullah Riyad helped Bangladesh reach 271/7 in the 2nd ODI against India in Mirpur, on Wednesday, December 7. India were on top at one point in time as they had Bangladesh reduced to 69/6 at one stage but Miraz and Mahmudullah combined to put together 148 runs for the seventh wicket. Both batters played some good shots and steadied the innings before Miraz (100* off 83) finished it off with some quick runs, helped by a cameo from Nasum Ahmed (18* off 11 balls). India would need 272 to win to keep the series alive. Umran Malik Cleans Up Najmul Hossain Shanto with 151 kmph Delivery, Off Stump Goes Cartwheeling! (Watch Video)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Innings Update:

WHAT. A. KNOCK 🔥 Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings up his maiden ODI century to help Bangladesh to a competitive total 💪#BANvIND | Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/A76VyZDXby pic.twitter.com/rYHU4n5iJr — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2022

