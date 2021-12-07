Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will face each other in match 3 of BBL 2021-22 at the Marvel Stadium in Victoria. The clash has a start time of 01:45 PM IST and will be streamed on SonyLIV with Sony Sports providing the telecast.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)